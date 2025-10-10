LHC dismisses plea of drug peddler challenging life imprisonment

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal of a drug peddler Muhammad Tariq challenging his life imprisonment awarded by the trial court.

Earlier, a prosecutor opposed the appeal, stating that 18 kilograms of hashish were recovered from the convict.

He submitted that the investigating team presented undeniable evidence and the trial court had rightly sentenced the accused to life imprisonment.

The appellant counsel, however, argued that the complainant in the case was a police official, who also acted as the investigating officer, which, he contended, was against the law.

The bench observed that in light of the evidence, witness testimonies and the forensic report, the punishment awarded to the appellant was justified and upheld the conviction of the appellant.

