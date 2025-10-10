BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
Hand-knotted carpets int’l exhibition concludes

Published October 10, 2025

LAHORE: The three-day international exhibition showcasing hand-knotted carpets concluded successfully, marking a significant achievement for the carpet industry and the national economy.

The agreements signed by foreign buyers during the event are expected to result in a substantial increase in the export of hand-made carpets and foreign exchange earnings during the current fiscal year.

Representatives of international companies participating in the exhibition expressed their appreciation for the excellent hospitality provided by the organizers. They praised the high standards and quality of the products showcased, noting the strong international demand for carpets crafted by Pakistani artisans. Companies from various countries placed orders and purchased products, highlighting the global appeal of Pakistan’s hand-woven carpets.

Chairman of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, and Chairman of the Exhibition Committee, Riaz Ahmed, stated that the exhibition exceeded expectations in terms of success. They noted that the high quality and captivating designs of Pakistani products received widespread appreciation from international buyers. According to general feedback, almost all manufacturers and exporters who exhibited at the event received export orders a welcome development for the industry.

They expressed their gratitude to foreign buyers for visiting Pakistan and mentioned that steps have also been taken to strengthen mutual business relations, which are expected to yield long-term benefits. The organizers emphasized that the international exhibition has become a key platform for increasing the exports of hand-knotted carpets from Pakistan, serving as a source of encouragement for both manufacturers and exporters.

They also acknowledged the invaluable support provided by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), stating that the authority’s full cooperation played a vital role in the success of the exhibition.

