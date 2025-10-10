‘Youth represent true capital of nation’

KARACHI: To mark International Youth Day, The Department of Civil Engineering of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of Sindh, organised an insightful panel discussion on “Shaping Youth, Shaping Future — Turning Dreams into Reality”.

This event aimed to unite young individuals with distinguished experts and educators to explore the pivotal role engineers can play in fostering sustainable communities and enhancing the future of the built environment. The discussions delved into the social impact of engineering, leadership, innovation, and the increasing responsibilities of youth in nation building.

Member of Sindh Assembly, Dr Fouzia Hameed and panellist, emphasized that the youth represent the true capital of the nation. She highlighted that their intellectual development, confidence, and practical guidance are essential for Pakistan's promising future.

The Sindh government is committed to youth development at all levels, with Sir Syed University playing a crucial role in this initiative.

Registrar SSUET, Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ahmed (retd) noted that the university not only focuses on technical education but also prioritizes character building, leadership, and the creative potential of young people.

He stated that their goal is to cultivate engineers who uphold the highest standards of knowledge, ethics, and leadership.

Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering and Architecture, Prof Dr Mir Shabbar Ali remarked that integrating entrepreneurship with engineering empowers youth to be independent and actively contribute to social development. He stressed the importance of preparing young people not just for employment but also for effective problem solving.

The program also featured successful entrepreneurs from various sectors who shared their insights with the youth, emphasizing that success stems not only from education but also from perseverance, self-confidence, and purposeful direction.

They encouraged young people to dream big, work diligently towards their goals, and remain resilient.

The event was attended by the Chairman of Computer Science and IT Department, Dr. Kashif Sheikh, Acting Chairman of Civil Engineering Kamran Khan, CEO Olympic Group Abdul Karim Adhia, Corporate Trainer Dr Ayesha, CEO Humanizing Serving Mission, Shujaat Baig, Women Entrepreneur, Humaira Naz, and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025