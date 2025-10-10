BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,157 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
BR30 54,307 Decreased By -630.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-10

‘Youth represent true capital of nation’

Recorder Report Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:59am

KARACHI: To mark International Youth Day, The Department of Civil Engineering of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of Sindh, organised an insightful panel discussion on “Shaping Youth, Shaping Future — Turning Dreams into Reality”.

This event aimed to unite young individuals with distinguished experts and educators to explore the pivotal role engineers can play in fostering sustainable communities and enhancing the future of the built environment. The discussions delved into the social impact of engineering, leadership, innovation, and the increasing responsibilities of youth in nation building.

Member of Sindh Assembly, Dr Fouzia Hameed and panellist, emphasized that the youth represent the true capital of the nation. She highlighted that their intellectual development, confidence, and practical guidance are essential for Pakistan's promising future.

The Sindh government is committed to youth development at all levels, with Sir Syed University playing a crucial role in this initiative.

Registrar SSUET, Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ahmed (retd) noted that the university not only focuses on technical education but also prioritizes character building, leadership, and the creative potential of young people.

He stated that their goal is to cultivate engineers who uphold the highest standards of knowledge, ethics, and leadership.

Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering and Architecture, Prof Dr Mir Shabbar Ali remarked that integrating entrepreneurship with engineering empowers youth to be independent and actively contribute to social development. He stressed the importance of preparing young people not just for employment but also for effective problem solving.

The program also featured successful entrepreneurs from various sectors who shared their insights with the youth, emphasizing that success stems not only from education but also from perseverance, self-confidence, and purposeful direction.

They encouraged young people to dream big, work diligently towards their goals, and remain resilient.

The event was attended by the Chairman of Computer Science and IT Department, Dr. Kashif Sheikh, Acting Chairman of Civil Engineering Kamran Khan, CEO Olympic Group Abdul Karim Adhia, Corporate Trainer Dr Ayesha, CEO Humanizing Serving Mission, Shujaat Baig, Women Entrepreneur, Humaira Naz, and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

youth SSUET Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology International Youth Day

Comments

200 characters

‘Youth represent true capital of nation’

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Oil little changed amid fading risk premium after Gaza deal

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Cabinet approves Strategic Defence Agreement with KSA

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories