BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,157 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
BR30 54,307 Decreased By -630.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-10

Most Gulf markets gain on US rate cut hopes

Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:55am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday supported by hopes of further US interest rate cuts this year and a ceasefire deal in Gaza that could ease geopolitical tensions in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.2 percent, led by a 0.8 percent rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.1 percent increase in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Market participants cheered Israel and Hamas agreeing to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza on Wednesday, a ceasefire and hostage deal that could open the way to ending a bloody two-year-old war that has upended the Middle East.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement offers a window of opportunity for significant economic and investment transitions in the Middle East. It presents a chance to rebuild regional confidence and redirect capital toward growth and development rather than caution and risk aversion, said Rania Gule, senior market analyst at XS.COM.

“While the current phase allows investors to move tactically toward higher-risk assets, prudence and disciplined portfolio management remain essential to ensure that this opportunity is leveraged safely and sustainably.”

The Qatari index gained 0.3 percent, with telecom firm Ooredoo advancing 1.6 percent. Federal Reserve officials agreed that risks to the US job market were high enough to warrant a rate cut, but remained wary amid stubborn inflation, per minutes of the September 16–17 meeting released on Wednesday.

