BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,157 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
BR30 54,307 Decreased By -630.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-10

Indian rupee hovers near record low

Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:56am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee lingered near its all-time low on Thursday as likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India helped stave off ongoing pressure on the South Asian currency.

The rupee closed at 88.7825 against the US dollar, nearly flat on the day, but within touching distance of its lifetime low of 88.80 hit last week.

Persistent dollar sales by state-run banks, most likely on behalf of the RBI, have supported the currency over recent sessions, traders said.

The RBI “is quite strongly defending 88.80 and until that eases, expect such price action to continue,” a trader at a foreign bank said.

Worries over the economic hit from steep US trade tariffs and tighter immigration policies have kept up pressure on the currency, with foreign investors pulling out a net of nearly USD600 million from local stocks in October so far, pushing year-to-date outflows to over USD18 billion.

Meanwhile, likely inflows related to a big-ticket initial public offering helped boost the dollar-rupee overnight swap rate, with traders citing sell-buy swaps from at least two large foreign banks.

