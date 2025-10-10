Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: Cargo handling activities of Karachi Port during the last 24 hours ending 0700. Around, 05 Ships berthed at the Karachi Port Trust, namely Sino Ocean, P Aliki, MT Sargodha, CSPC Leo and Florencia.

Approximately, 03 Ship have sailed off from the Karachi Port, namely AMI, HMM Colombo and Carl Schulte.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Sibal and NG Naples left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Hansa Africa, Searay and EVA Fuji are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 119,625 tonnes, comprising 78,812 tonnes imports cargo and40,813 export cargo carried in 4,396 Containers (2,009 TEUs Imports & 2,387 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Orient Dynasty, Kathrine Kosan, Horizon-1 and Astakos & another ship, Yanee scheduled to load/offload Steel Coil, Chemicals, LPG, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, SSGC, PQPET and LCT on Thursday October 9th, 2025.

