BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,157 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
BR30 54,307 Decreased By -630.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Markets Print 2025-10-10

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Published October 10, 2025

KARACHI: Cargo handling activities of Karachi Port during the last 24 hours ending 0700. Around, 05 Ships berthed at the Karachi Port Trust, namely Sino Ocean, P Aliki, MT Sargodha, CSPC Leo and Florencia.

Approximately, 03 Ship have sailed off from the Karachi Port, namely AMI, HMM Colombo and Carl Schulte.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Sibal and NG Naples left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Hansa Africa, Searay and EVA Fuji are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 119,625 tonnes, comprising 78,812 tonnes imports cargo and40,813 export cargo carried in 4,396 Containers (2,009 TEUs Imports & 2,387 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Orient Dynasty, Kathrine Kosan, Horizon-1 and Astakos & another ship, Yanee scheduled to load/offload Steel Coil, Chemicals, LPG, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, SSGC, PQPET and LCT on Thursday October 9th, 2025.

