BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,157 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
BR30 54,307 Decreased By -630.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-10

Japanese rubber futures climb

Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:49am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday, tracking the Nikkei and supported by trade resuming in China following the National Day holiday.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was up 3.1 yen, or 1.01 percent, at 310 yen (USD2.03) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery rose 235 yuan, or 1.55 percent, to 15,295 yuan (USD2,145.49) per metric ton.

The most-active November butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 150 yuan, or 1.34 percent, to 11,325 yuan per ton. Trading resumed in Chinese markets after the conclusion of the National Day holiday. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.8 percent to finish the day at a new record high. Brazil’s auto sales rose 7.9 percent in September to 243,230 units, though production decreased 1.5 percent to 243,405 units.

Brazil is home to the largest car market in South America. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows from October 13-15. The yen was slightly stronger at 152.55 per dollar, having slipped to an eight-month low of 153 per dollar overnight.

rubber Japanese rubber Japanese rubber rates rubber prices

