Recruitment in police dept: LHC dismisses 60 pleas seeking concession in age limit

Recorder Report Published October 10, 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed over 60 petitions seeking concession in age limit for recruitment in police department.

The court observed that police is a discipline force hence concession in age limit cannot be apply like other government departments.

The petitioners Irshad and others contended through their counsel that government had given concession for government employees in age limit and added the same should also be apply for the candidates from general public.

He said this action of the government amounts to discrimination and is illegal and unconstitutional.

The court after hearing the petitioners’ counsel at length dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.

