Pakistan opens Katagar Crossing Point

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday formally opened the Katagar Crossing Point along its border with Iran, in a move officials said would enhance cross-border trade and improve connectivity for communities in the region.

The crossing, located at Mashkel in Balochistan, was inaugurated by Major General Bilal, Inspector General of Frontier Corps (South), at a ceremony attended by local lawmakers, tribal elders, and traders.

Speaking at the event, Maj Gen Bilal said the opening marked the beginning of “a new era of trade, connectivity, and prosperity” for the region.

The decision to open the Katagar route was taken during a Grand Jirga held in Dalbandin on July 2, where Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and senior military officials approved the project to facilitate movement and economic cooperation in the border areas.

Officials said the new crossing is expected to strengthen economic and social ties between border communities, offering opportunities for small traders and improving regional transport links.

The Frontier Corps, working with local authorities and Iranian counterparts, oversaw the construction and administrative setup required to operationalise the route.

