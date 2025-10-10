BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
British Dy HC, Sharjeel discuss energy initiatives

Recorder Report Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 08:08am

KARACHI: British Deputy High Commissioner Lance Dome met Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport & Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Both leaders discussed the province’s energy initiatives, development projects, and opportunities for international cooperation.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon briefed Dome on the province’s ongoing energy projects, including Thar coal power plants, solar and wind hybrid energy schemes, and the home solarisation programme.

He said that with the support of the World Bank, new solar and wind hybrid power plants will soon be launched. He added that both Pakistan and the United Kingdom are eager to enhance cooperation in the energy sector to expand renewable energy initiatives.

Sharjeel Inam Memon noted that Sindh is rich in natural resources and that the provincial government is committed to achieving energy self-sufficiency through the effective use of local resources and the promotion of clean energy.

The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also apprised the British diplomat of the world’s largest housing project for flood-affected families, under which 2.1 million homes are being built across Sindh.

Dome praised the Sindh government’s efforts and said its welfare and development projects are commendable.

Senior Political Adviser at the British High Commission, Huda Ikram, also attended the meeting. At the end of the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon presented traditional Sindhi gifts to the visiting dignitaries.

Sharjeel Inam Memon British Deputy High Commissioner Lance Dome energy initiatives

