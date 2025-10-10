Jul-Sept PRA tax collection rises 28pc to Rs66.41bn YoY

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) showing an outstanding performance has collected Rs66.41 billion in terms of taxes during July-September for the current financial year 2025-26.

According to the PRA, this amount is 28 percent more than that of the corresponding period of the outgoing financial year which stood at Rs51.98 billion.

According to break-up provided by the PRA, out of total Rs66.41 billion, Rs1.7 billion were collected only under the head of infrastructure development cess. According to PRA, the Authority performed outstandingly despite the fact that no new tax was levied nor any increase was made in any tax rate in the current financial year.

Moreover, the PRA has launched an extensive drive against unregistered businesses and enforcement teams of the Authority have been directed to speed up efforts to bring the service providers in the ambit of registration process. Field teams have been assigned the task to find out the unregistered businesses and issue notices to them for the compliance.

The PRA officials say to bring the unregistered businesses in the registration process an easy and simplified process has been introduced for their convenience. Under the law, service providers are bound to get themselves integrated with PRA’s E-IMS system.

Besides, timely filing of tax returns on monthly basis has also been made mandatory by the PRA. Non-compliance could result in imposition of heavy fines and punishment. The PRA high-ups say the purpose of registration campaign is to increase revenue collection and expand the tax base. This would also help promote transparency in registration process and documentation of the economy, they added.

