AMC at the forefront of research in medical education

Muhammad Saleem Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 08:12am

LAHORE: The first-ever Research and Medical Conference at Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) has opened new doors of scientific inquiry and innovation for young doctors.

Held under the leadership of Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal, the landmark event brought together more than 500 undergraduate medical students from across Punjab, signifying a powerful shift towards cultivating a strong research culture in medical education.

Chief Guest Gen Dr Azhar Mehmood Kayani (R), Advisor to the CM for Health, said that no healthcare system can progress without prioritizing scientific research. He urged young doctors to look beyond degrees and actively contribute to the field of medical research.

Gen Kayani (R) lauded the college administration for this timely and important initiative and appreciated the enthusiastic participation of students.

Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal described the conference as a historic milestone in the academic and research journey of AMC. He stated that “research is the foundation upon which modern medicine stands” and added that promoting this culture among young medical students is a form of national service. “This is not a one-day event, but the beginning of a new mindset and direction that will have lasting impact locally and globally,” he emphasized.

Renowned medical professionals including Prof Dr Anjum Habib Vohra, Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Executive Director PINS Prof Asif Bashir, Prof Dr Agha Shabbir Ali, Prof Faryad Hussain and Dr Sabih Anwar graced the event as guests of honour, delivering inspiring talks and participating in expert panels.

Prof Anjum Habib Vohra, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab and Prof Asif Bashir remarked that this first Research Conference at AMC as beginning of a new academic tradition. They expressed confidence that the conference will become an annual feature, playing a vital role in aligning young medical students with international research standards. They noted that this event not only boosted students’ confidence and enthusiasm, but also signalled a bright future for medical research in Pakistan.

Medical experts stated that Principal Prof Farooq Afzal has lit the torch of medical research just four and a half months into his tenure, a torch that is destined to illuminate the world of medicine. By providing a platform for undergraduate students from across the province, he has laid the foundation for a culture that will empower future generations and ultimately benefit patients and the healthcare system as a whole.

Prof Farooq Afzal acknowledged the crucial contributions of Prof Nudrat Sohail, Prof Tayyaba Gul Malik, Prof Shandana Tariq, and Prof Farhan Rasheed, along with the college’s Research Committee, faculty, and students, for organizing the event with professionalism and dedication. Their efforts reflect the institution’s serious commitment to promoting scientific research and evidence-based medical education.

The conference featured poster presentations, oral research papers, and special lectures by leading experts covering modern medical trends, ethics in research, the role of technology in medicine and global challenges.

