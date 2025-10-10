Pakistan successfully concludes participation in trade fair

KARACHI: Pakistan recently concluded a highly successful participation at ANUGA 2025, the world’s leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry, which ran from October 4–8, 2025, in Cologne, Germany.

A total of 54 Pakistani companies showcased a diverse range of the country’s food and agro products, including rice, processed foods, pink salt, spices, juices, and confectionery items.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized the Pakistan Pavilion, under which 34 companies exhibited. The Pavilion attracted significant interest from international buyers, providing an excellent platform for Pakistani exporters to engage in direct business matchmaking and explore new export opportunities globally.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany, Saqlain Syedah, visited the pavilion.

