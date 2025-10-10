BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
Chaos in Senate as PTI lawmakers demand resignation of Nasar

Naveed Siddiqui Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate plunged into chaos on Thursday as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers staged a fiery protest demanding the resignation of Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasar, bringing legislative proceedings to a grinding halt.

From the outset of the session, the PTI accused the deputy chairman of abandoning parliamentary impartiality, claiming he had repeatedly acted in a partisan and disrespectful manner toward opposition senators.

Senator Syedal has been chairing the House in the absence of Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, who is currently on an official visit to Barbados.

The protest began during the question hour, when PTI Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand rose to declare ‘no confidence’ in the deputy chairman’s ability to preside over the session.

“I don’t think you are worthy of conducting this session as an independent, unbiased person,” he said, accusing Syedal of issuing a “shut-up call” to opposition senators in a previous sitting.

“This cannot go on. I demand you step down from that seat,” he said, as PTI members pounded desks and chanted slogans of “respect the chair” and “deputy chairman, tender resignation.”

The uproar drew a sharp response from PML-N Senator Khalil Tahir Sindhu, who took the floor amid the din. Dismissing PTI’s demand for a no-confidence motion, Sindhu pointed to rifts within the opposition party itself.

“A party facing internal implosions is in no position to talk about de-seating the deputy chairman,” he said. “This is not the way. You’re not even willing to listen.”

Sindhu proposed forming a committee to investigate allegations of misconduct against the chair and accused certain opposition senators of using abusive language in earlier sessions.

Despite attempts to restore order, Syedal resumed proceedings, only to be met with continued sloganeering, loud desk-thumping, and chants from the opposition benches. PTI lawmakers brandished copies of the day’s agenda as protest props.

“We don’t trust you. You don’t have the capacity to run this House,” Senator Mohmand shouted, before the opposition pointed out quorum.

With attendance falling below the required threshold, the session was adjourned until Friday without any item from the day’s agenda being addressed – marking the third consecutive day of disruption in the upper house, previously stalled by both the PTI and the ruling coalition’s PPP over separate grievances.

Meanwhile, the House was informed that Rs9 billion under the Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) scheme have been allocated for the current fiscal year, aiming to subsidize the purchase of approximately 116,000 electric bikes and 3,000 electric rickshaws and loaders.

Responding to a query raised by Anusha Rehman during question hour in Senate, State Minister for Railways, Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kayani stated that the initiative falls under the recently launched New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-30, which is aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and enhancing local EV manufacturing capabilities.

Announced by the Federal Cabinet on August 26, the NEV Policy introduces a comprehensive framework that combines consumer incentives with infrastructure development.

The policy was unveiled by the Minister for Industries and Production, who emphasized its role in promoting sustainable transport and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

To support the growing EV ecosystem, the government is also implementing a nationwide regulatory and operational framework backed by Viability Gap Funding (VGF). The plan includes the establishment of 3,000 EV charging stations across the country by 2030.

