Investment US signals strong interest in key sectors

ISLAMABAD: The United States has reiterated its interest in investing in Pakistan’s energy, critical minerals, and information technology sectors, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

The statement came following a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker.

According to the Foreign Office, Baker conveyed the strong interest of American companies in exploring investment opportunities in key sectors of Pakistan’s economy, including energy and critical minerals, which are essential to emerging technologies.

During the meeting, Dar expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory in Pakistan-US relations, underscored by recent high-level interactions in New York and Washington.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across a broad range of fields and reaffirmed Islamabad’s engagement in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and the wider region.

