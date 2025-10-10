BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
Launch of T9 Frison RWD: JAC Motors join hands with Ghandhara Automobiles

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: JAC Motors Pakistan, in strategic partnership with Ghandhara Automobiles announced a massive repositioning in the country’s auto sector with the launch of the RWD variant of the JAC T9 Frison.

The T9 Frison RWD is now the most affordable double cabin pickup in the Pakistani market, threatening to draw a new segment of buyers away from traditional sedans and modern Compact Crossover SUVs (C-SUVs).

For decades, the double cabin segment dominated by established players has been an expensive, specialized niche, with entry-level prices for models like the Hilux Revo and D-Max. The T9 Frison RWD signals a new era of accessibility, mirroring the disruption brought by new entrants in other segments of the local auto industry.

“This is a statement of intent from Ghandhara Automobiles Ltd. We are delivering a clear message to Pakistani consumers: You no longer have to pay a massive premium to own a high-spec, high-power pickup truck,” said Zain Afzal, General Manager - Marketing & Sales at JAC Motors Pakistan.

He said, “For the average Pakistani who drives primarily in the city or on highways, 4x4 capability is an expensive feature they don’t need. Our T9 RWD variant is ideally for the urban user who wants the presence and ruggedness of a double cabin, the power of a 2.0L Turbo Charged Engine, and segment-exclusive luxury features like the 360-degree camera and sunroof, all at the price point of a high-end sedan or a Compact Crossover SUV. This is a game-changer.”

The launch of the JAC T9 Frison RWD is a crucial moment for the Pakistani auto industry, guaranteeing that power, technology, and quality are now within reach of a much wider demographic seeking a vehicle with unmatched road presence.

