‘FCCI ready to solve problems with cooperation of journalists’

FAISALABAD: “Like the business community, journalists are also important contributors to the country’s economy, and through the platform of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we will not only jointly solve the problems faced by industry and trade, but also make efforts for the comprehensive and systematic development of the city.”

This was stated by Farooq Yousaf Sheikh, the newly-elected President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while addressing journalists at his first official introduction ceremony.

He said that as the largest elected trade body of the city, the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has its own importance, and its responsibilities also increase. He said that we will struggle together to solve national and local problems with the cooperation of journalists, and our struggle in this regard will be visible to everyone. He said that new markets will be explored to increase exports, and special attention will be paid to Africa in this regard.

He said that exporters are ready to play their role in increasing exports to usd 100 billion, but in this regard, the government will also have to take practical steps for political stability, long-term policies, and reduction in production costs.

He appreciated the USD 200 million meat export agreement signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Malaysia and said that diversification of industries, tax reforms and reduction in energy prices are inevitable.

He said that work will be done for the early settlement of FIEDMC and improvement of the infrastructure of the dry port so that direct exports from Faisalabad can be increased.

He stressed the need for the young generation to start businesses like smart businesses and e-commerce and said that the chamber will continue its struggle for the development of the city.

He appreciated the gift of thirty buses to Faisalabad by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and said that the remaining 60 buses should also be provided as soon as possible so that the people of Faisalabad can benefit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025