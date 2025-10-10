BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-10

FCCU hosts launch of Zafar Masud’s inspiring memoir ‘Seat 1C’

Press Release Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) hosted the launch of “Seat 1C,” the widely acclaimed memoir by Zafar Masud, President and CEO of The Bank of Punjab, and a proud Formanite. The book chronicles Masud’s extraordinary survival of the tragic PIA plane crash in 2020 and his journey of resilience, faith, and determination.

The event began with welcoming remarks by Badia Raza, Chief Marketing and Outreach Officer, who greeted distinguished guests, faculty, students, alumni, and members of the university’s leadership. Later, Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Rector of FCCU, addressed the audience and shared the background of Masud’s remarkable career, noting the inspiration he continues to provide as an alumnus of the institution.

In his keynote address, Masud reflected on the life changing experience that shaped his memoir and emphasized the importance of courage, hope, and service. A huge number of FCCU students attended the event and actively participated in a question and answer session. They asked about his survival during the tragic incident, the lessons he learned from it, and how they too could strive to achieve success as he has.

The closing remarks were delivered by Attiazaz Munawwar Din, CEO of Khanzana Enterprise and President of the FCCU Alumni Board, who expressed pride in celebrating the achievements of fellow alumni and highlighted the enduring bond that connects Formanites across generations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

bank of punjab Zafar Masud FCCU

Comments

200 characters

FCCU hosts launch of Zafar Masud’s inspiring memoir ‘Seat 1C’

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

July-Sept remittances surge 8.4pc to USD9.53bn YoY

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

Nepra queries PD: Load-shedding or KE plants shutdown in summer?

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories