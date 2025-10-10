FBL joins hands with Patients’ Aid Foundation for ‘Bike-A-Cause 2025’

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has announced its partnership with Patients’ Aid Foundation for the upcoming “Bike-A-Cause 2025” event, taking place on October 12, 2025, at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi.

Aligned with October being breast cancer awareness month, this collaboration reflects FBL’s and Patients’ Aid’s continued commitment to community well-being and its dedication to supporting initiatives that promote inclusive and accessible healthcare for all.

Patients’ Aid Foundation is equipping JPMC with world-class breast cancer care, including imaging, surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. A major milestone is the launch of Pakistan’s first women-led Breast Cancer Bay, offering free, advanced radiation therapy with zero cardiac risk—set to serve 160 patients daily from early next year. Commenting on the development, Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited said: “We strongly believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. Our continued partnership with Patients’ Aid Foundation for ‘Bike-A-Cause 2025’ reflects our commitment to community well-being, compassion, and service. We are honoured to stand with our partners and the community in the fight against breast cancer,”

“Every woman deserves access to quality healthcare and the chance to live a healthy life,” said Mushtaq Chhapra, Chairman of Patients’ Aid Foundation.

