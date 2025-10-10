Uraan initiative: Ahsan spells out ‘5Es’ in economic strategy

Karachi: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, delivered a keynote address on the National Economic Transformation Plan (2024–29) at the Karachi School of Business & Leadership (KSBL), emphasizing Pakistan’s roadmap for sustainable growth under the Uraan Pakistan initiative.

In an engaging session with management and business students, Ahsan outlined the five key pillars (5Es) of the national economic strategy: Export-led growth, E-Pakistan, Environment and Climate Change, Energy, and Equity, Ethics & Empowerment. He stressed that education, health, and population management are central to building a resilient economy.

Reflecting on his student years, the Minister shared, “I once dreamed of serving Pakistan, and today I see that same passion in our youth. This country holds immense potential and opportunities, and with hard work, dedication, and self-belief, our young generation can transform the nation’s destiny.”

Explaining the challenges faced by Pakistan’s economy, he highlighted the need for an enabling ecosystem, defined by four essential elements; peace, political stability, policy continuity, and reform and modernization.

“Economic policies alone cannot succeed without an enabling environment. We need ten-year policy continuity, peace, and political stability to ensure long-term progress,” he said.

Highlighting the progress made since Pakistan narrowly averted an internal default in 2022, the minister credited the media for public awareness for supporting difficult but necessary reforms. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to CPEC Phase-II, export revitalization, and climate resilience, noting that “Transparency in budgeting and social safety nets for vulnerable communities are integral to sustainable development.”

Ahsan Iqbal concluded by encouraging students to become active participants in Pakistan’s growth story: “Our vision is to make Pakistan a land where opportunities thrive and talent stays home and serve the nation.”

