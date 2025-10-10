BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
World

Two explosions heard in Kabul: AFP journalists

AFP Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 12:17am

KABUL: Two powerful explosions shook central Kabul Thursday evening, AFP journalists heard.

The first deafening blast happened around 9:50 pm local time (1720 GMT) and was followed by a second explosion a few minutes later.

“The incident is under investigation, but no casualties have been reported yet and everything is fine,” government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X, adding that information would be released later.

On social media, several people reported hearing the explosions and seeing drones.

In the streets of the capital, numerous security forces were alerted and were searching cars, an AFP journalist saw. Mobile telephone service was down in several neighborhoods.

Earlier Thursday, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in India for a two-day visit, a new step in the Taliban government’s efforts to gain international backing, with Russia currently the only country that recognizes the Islamic Emirate.

