BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP manages to avoid massive foreign borrowing at higher interest rate

  • Achieving inclusive economic growth requires durable macroeconomic stability that uplifts communities and secures prosperity for all, SBP governor Jameel Ahmad says
Salman Siddiqui Published October 9, 2025

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad said on Thursday the timely purchase of US dollars from inter-bank market had helped avoiding excessive foreign borrowing at higher interest rate, enabling the country to meet its external debt obligations on time and increasing foreign exchange reserves five-fold in two-and-half years.

“Had we not built up our reserves from inter-bank purchases, the government would have needed to borrow significantly higher amounts – at higher interest rates – to make timely debt repayments,” Ahmad said at the ninth Annual Microfinance Conference held in Karachi.

SBP has purchased $7.8 billion from the market between June 2024 and May 2025.

He pointed out that the country’s foreign exchange reserves were at almost five times higher than the level recorded in February 2023, reflecting the central bank’s strategic interbank foreign exchange purchases to shore up SBP foreign exchange buffers, according to the central bank press statement.

Islamic banking has secured 25% of industry share, says former SBP governor

SBP governor noted that the difficult, yet necessary, policy and regulatory measures taken in recent years, had led to a period of macroeconomic stability.

While highlighting improvements in Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators, he noted that inflation had declined sharply and was projected to remain in the government’s target range of 5% to 7% over the medium term, “notwithstanding some temporary upward pressure on prices due to the recent floods”.

He said achieving inclusive economic growth required durable macroeconomic stability that uplifts communities and secures prosperity for all.

Ahmad reaffirmed SBP’s longstanding commitment to microfinance as a driver of inclusive growth. To address evolving needs and bolster the sector’s resilience, Governor Ahmad said, “SBP has made comprehensive revisions to the Prudential Regulations for Microfinance Banks, to bring a shift from a rules-based, to a principle-based approach. These reforms included: removal of restrictions on microenterprise lending, allowing greater flexibility, introducing a dedicated Agriculture & Livestock loan category, enhanced loan limits up to Rs5 million for agriculture, microenterprise, and housing loans, and Rs500,000 for general loans”.

SBP governor assured that the central bank remained fully committed to working alongside the microfinance industry to strengthen resilience, safeguard customers, and expand outreach. “Together, we can ensure that microfinance continues to play its vital role in fostering inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth”, he said.

Ahmad maintained that SBP’s monetary policy and regulatory efforts had been complemented by sustained fiscal consolidation by the government, which had helped contain demand-side pressures on inflation and the external account.

SBP revises down its projection for economic growth to around 3.25% for FY26

“Resultantly, the country’s debt dynamics have also improved considerably over the past three years. He said that economic growth is on the path to recovery and expected to accelerate further in the current fiscal year, notwithstanding the temporary expected losses from the recent floods – mainly to agriculture sector.”

The governor also shared that SBP had launched a Climate Risk Fund under the World Bank funded Resilient and Accessible Microfinance Project aimed at supporting two million borrowers through liquidity facilities to mitigate the impact of climate shocks.

SBP State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange reserves external debt Jameel ahmad SBP held foreign exchange reserves Annual Microfinance Conference foreign borrowing higher interest rate Microfinance Conference

Comments

200 characters

SBP manages to avoid massive foreign borrowing at higher interest rate

Modi says he and Trump, in call, reviewed ‘good progress’ in trade negotiations

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $20mn to $14.42bn

IMF-Pakistan SLA delay holds up $1.25 billion loan tranche

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

Trump says Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday

Pakistan IT companies explore Kuwait’s market

PM Shehbaz ‘discusses’ floods, political situation with Bilawal over phone

Profit-taking at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 700 points

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Read more stories