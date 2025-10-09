US companies ‘strongly desire’ to invest in Pakistan’s energy, critical minerals, IT sectors

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker on Thursday said US companies had a strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s energy, critical minerals and IT sectors.

Baker said this during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at his office in Islamabad. Dar, on this occasion, expressed Pakistan’s desire to further deepen bilateral cooperation across diverse fields.

Pakistan eyes American investment amid improved US ties: Bloomberg

The deputy prime minister noted with satisfaction the positive momentum in Pak-US relations through recent high-level exchanges, including interactions in New York & Washington, D.C.

He underscored Pakistan’s continued engagement in efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East & wider region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on September 26 invited American companies to invest in the country during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Sharif, along with army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, had met Trump on September 25, in a further sign of warming relations with the United States, which had been frozen under the previous US administration.

The Pakistani prime minister had earmarked the agriculture, technology, mining and energy sectors for investment from US companies, his office said in a statement. Trump previously called for American companies to explore for oil in Pakistan.