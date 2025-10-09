Macter International secures licenses for syringe ,pen manufacturing

Macter International Limited announced on Thursday that it had obtained the requisite licenses for its Pre-Filled Syringe (PFS) and Pre-Filled Pen (PFP) manufacturing facilities within its biotech area.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“Macter now has the capability to manufacture all three injectable biotechnology dosage forms, i.e. vials, PFS, and PFPs,” the notice read.

This is a significant milestone and will enable the company to introduce advanced biotechnological products that provide greater therapeutic benefits and convenience for patients, added the notice.

Macter International Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1992 and was converted into a public limited company in 2011.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products.