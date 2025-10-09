Amazon plans to bring satellite internet to Pakistan by 2026

In a key development for Pakistan’s IT and communication sector, Amazon’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite initiative, Project Kuiper, plans to launch satellite broadband services in Pakistan by the end of 2026.

The development came during a strategic meeting between the Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and the delegation from Amazon’s Project Kuiper, read a statement.

Project Kuiper is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite broadband network, which aims to deliver fast, reliable internet to customers and communities around the world.

The project, which represents a multi-billion-dollar global investment, is designed to expand high-speed internet access worldwide, particularly in underserved and remote areas, read the statement..

Welcoming Amazon’s interest in Pakistan, Shaza Fatima emphasised: “Project Kuiper’s entry into Pakistan is a step forward in advancing digital inclusion and strengthening our connectivity ecosystem. These investments align with the Government’s vision of building a Digital Nation Pakistan where every citizen, regardless of geography, has access to fast, affordable, and secure internet services.”

The Kuiper team expressed its intent to establish ground infrastructure in Pakistan, including gateways and points of presence (PoPs), to support reliable connectivity and seamless integration with the country’s digital ecosystem. With a constellation of up to 3,236 satellites, Project Kuiper aims to deliver high-performance broadband, offering speeds up to 400 Mbps through affordable terminals.

As per the ministry, the collaboration is expected to create new opportunities for Pakistan’s IT sector by enhancing connectivity, supporting innovation, and bridging the digital divide.