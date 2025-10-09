BML 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BOP 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
CPHL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
DCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.35%)
FCCL 57.87 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.96%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
HUBC 212.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 104.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
NBP 210.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
PIBTL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
POWER 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.29%)
PREMA 42.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.09%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.54%)
PTC 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.71%)
SNGP 129.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
SSGC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.84%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
TREET 30.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.41%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.34%)
WTL 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,327 Decreased By -939.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 50,559 Decreased By -257.7 (-0.51%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa lose fast bowler Maphaka for Pakistan white ball tour

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2025 03:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Teenage left-arm fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of South Africa’s one-off Twenty20 international against Namibia in Windhoek on Saturday and their entire white ball tour to Pakistan after being sidelined with a hamstring strain.

The 19-year-old has been replaced in the squad to face Namibia and the T20 series against Pakistan by seamer Ottneil Baartman.

Lizaad Williams is his replacement for the One Day Internationals on the subcontinent.

Broadcasters, commentators for Pakistan vs South Africa series announced

Maphaka was injured in a domestic four-day fixture last week and subsequent medical assessments indicated a Grade 1-2 injury which will require rehabilitation over the next four weeks.

South Africa play three T20s in Pakistan between October 28-November 1, and three ODIs from November 4-8.

Twenty20 international Kwena Maphaka Pakistan vs South Africa T20 series Pakistan vs south arfrica test Ottneil Baartman

Comments

200 characters

South Africa lose fast bowler Maphaka for Pakistan white ball tour

IMF-Pakistan SLA delay holds up $1.25 billion loan tranche, experts say

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

KSE-100 gains over 700 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Major Sibtain martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan firefight: ISPR

Pakistan to install ‘TEDs’ to boost shrimp exports to premium markets

Broadcasters, commentators for Pakistan vs South Africa series announced

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Dollar set for best week in a year as yen struggles

Pakistan’s steel makers mull legal action against CCP penalty

Read more stories