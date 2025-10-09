BML 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
China says hopes for ‘permanent and comprehensive’ Gaza ceasefire

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2025 01:12pm

BEIJING: China said on Thursday that it hoped for a “permanent and comprehensive” ceasefire in Gaza, after Israel and Hamas agreed a deal to free the remaining living hostages in the territory.

“China hopes to achieve a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, effectively alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and ease regional tensions,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference.

“China advocates adhering to the principle that ‘Palestinians should govern Palestine,’” Guo said.

