China says hopes for ‘permanent and comprehensive’ Gaza ceasefire

BEIJING: China said on Thursday that it hoped for a “permanent and comprehensive” ceasefire in Gaza, after Israel and Hamas agreed a deal to free the remaining living hostages in the territory.

“China hopes to achieve a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, effectively alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and ease regional tensions,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference.

“China advocates adhering to the principle that ‘Palestinians should govern Palestine,’” Guo said.