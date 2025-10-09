EU aims for 400 billion euros in Global Gateway investments, von der Leyen says

BRUSSELS: The EU expects to mobilise over 400 billion euros ($464.5 billion) by 2027 in investments for Global Gateway, its program to boost investments in the Global South, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Global Gateway was originally designed to invest 300 billion euros, half of it in Africa, from 2021 to 2027, as an alternative to China’s rival scheme.

The projects are in areas such as energy, transport, education and research, along with partnerships to help the European Union secure minerals critical for its green transition and reduce reliance on China.

She added that the EU today is launching a Global Gateway Investment Hub, a single-entry platform for companies to propose investments.