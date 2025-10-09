BML 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
BOP 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.4%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
CPHL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
DCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.35%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.84%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
HUBC 212.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.67%)
KEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 104.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
NBP 210.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-1.61%)
PAEL 55.59 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
PIBTL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
PPL 196.03 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.2%)
PREMA 42.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.09%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.71%)
SNGP 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.21%)
SSGC 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.22%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.95%)
TPLP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.81%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.38%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.34%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,327 Decreased By -939.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 50,559 Decreased By -257.7 (-0.51%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PM orders hiring global experts for privatisation of SOEs

BR Web Desk Published 09 Oct, 2025 12:51pm
PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs progress review meeting on privatisation of SOEs

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday directed authorities to seek the services of globally renowned experts in the privatisation process of proposed state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Chairing a progress review meeting on the privatisation of SOEs, PM Shehbaz said that national interest and future professional capacity building of institutions should be kept in mind during the privatisation process.

“All possible steps should be taken immediately under a comprehensive strategy to increase the internal capacity of government institutions,” the PM was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of the privatisation efforts of 15 out of 24 government entities.

The PM directed that the privatisation of inactive and loss-making government departments should be swiftly completed, while avoiding administrative and institutional complications.

He warned that institutional and administrative delays and red tape will not be tolerated.

“The privatisation process will be personally overseen, and regular meetings will be held to review its progress,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Cheema, Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Kayani and government officials from other relevant institutions.

privatisation SOEs PM Shehbaz Sharif SoE privatisation

Comments

200 characters

PM orders hiring global experts for privatisation of SOEs

IMF-Pakistan SLA delay holds up $1.25 billion loan tranche, experts say

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

KSE-100 gains over 700 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Major Sibtain martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan firefight: ISPR

Pakistan to install TEDs to boost shrimp exports to premium markets

Broadcasters, commentators for Pakistan vs South Africa series announced

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Dollar set for best week in a year as yen struggles

Pakistan’s steel makers mull legal action against CCP penalty

Read more stories