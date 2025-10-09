PM orders hiring global experts for privatisation of SOEs

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday directed authorities to seek the services of globally renowned experts in the privatisation process of proposed state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Chairing a progress review meeting on the privatisation of SOEs, PM Shehbaz said that national interest and future professional capacity building of institutions should be kept in mind during the privatisation process.

“All possible steps should be taken immediately under a comprehensive strategy to increase the internal capacity of government institutions,” the PM was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of the privatisation efforts of 15 out of 24 government entities.

The PM directed that the privatisation of inactive and loss-making government departments should be swiftly completed, while avoiding administrative and institutional complications.

He warned that institutional and administrative delays and red tape will not be tolerated.

“The privatisation process will be personally overseen, and regular meetings will be held to review its progress,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Cheema, Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Kayani and government officials from other relevant institutions.