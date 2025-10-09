BML 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
BOP 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
DCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 244.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.52%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.84%)
FFL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
HUBC 212.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.63%)
KEL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.46%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 104.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
NBP 210.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-1.61%)
PAEL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
PIBTL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
POWER 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PPL 196.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.26%)
PREMA 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
PRL 35.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.18%)
PTC 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.26%)
SNGP 129.98 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.55%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.51%)
TELE 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.39%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
TREET 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.35%)
TRG 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,167 Decreased By -99.3 (-0.58%)
BR30 54,429 Decreased By -508 (-0.92%)
KSE100 164,715 Decreased By -552 (-0.33%)
KSE30 50,683 Decreased By -134.1 (-0.26%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England will be underdogs at 2026 World Cup, says Tuchel

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2025 11:25am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England manager Thomas Tuchel described his side as underdogs for next year’s World Cup, insisting the team must not burden itself with the weight of being labelled favourites as they look to end a 59-year wait for a major trophy.

England reached a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals under previous manager Gareth Southgate, but have not won the World Cup, or any other major trophy, since 1966.

“We will arrive as underdogs in the World Cup because we haven’t won it for decades, and we will play against teams who have repeatedly won it during that time,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of Thursday’s friendly match against Wales.

“If you’ve never won Wimbledon you are maybe one of the favourites but you are not the favourite… There is Brazil, there is Argentina, Spain, France and they just did it recently.

“It doesn’t mean we have no chance. First we will qualify and then we will know exactly why we go there. We want to go all the way but the role has to be clear.

“I don’t see why we should burden ourselves that we are the big favourites. When did we last win it? … We build a team that is ready to go step by step and no one wants hopefully to play against us.”

Tuchel retained the squad from last month’s Group K qualifying wins over Andorra and Serbia for the Wales friendly and a World Cup qualifier against Latvia, leaving out Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

“We are not collecting the most talented players, we are trying to build a team,” said the German, who replaced Southgate in January. “Teams win trophies, no one else.

We will try to bring the best players and the best squad with the best players but it can sometimes happen in the end that you don’t just collect the most talented players and hope it works out.“

Victory in Latvia on October 14 combined with a draw in the match between Serbia and Albania would guarantee England qualify for the World Cup as group winners.

Thomas Tuchel

Comments

200 characters

England will be underdogs at 2026 World Cup, says Tuchel

IMF-Pakistan SLA delay holds up $1.25 billion loan tranche, experts say

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

KSE-100 gains over 700 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Major Sibtain martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan firefight: ISPR

Pakistan to install TEDs to boost shrimp exports to premium markets

Broadcasters, commentators for Pakistan vs South Africa series announced

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Dollar set for best week in a year as yen struggles

Pakistan’s steel makers mull legal action against CCP penalty

Read more stories