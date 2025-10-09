BML 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2%)
BOP 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
CPHL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
DCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.35%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.84%)
FFL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
HUBC 212.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.65%)
KEL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
MLCF 104.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
NBP 210.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-1.67%)
PAEL 55.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.42%)
PIAHCLA 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
POWER 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.18%)
PREMA 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
PRL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
PTC 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
SNGP 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.95%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
TREET 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.35%)
TRG 70.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.4%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,327 Decreased By -939.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 50,559 Decreased By -257.7 (-0.51%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Warner Music in talks with Netflix for artist-based films, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2025 11:20am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Warner Music Group is nearing an agreement with Netflix to create a variety of movies and documentaries based on the label’s artists and songs, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Warner Music, the label behind artists such as Bruno Mars and Ed Sheerean, and Netflix did not respond to Reuters’ request for comments outside regular business hours.

Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl, speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, declined to comment on any specific deal.

“It makes a lot of sense for us to partner with a company that can bring it alive all around the world,” Kyncl said, referring to the catalog of rights to songs by legendary artists.

“The stories we have are incredible, and they have not been told.”

In July, Warner Music and Bain Capital announced a joint venture aimed at acquiring up to $1.2 billion worth of music catalogs.

Netflix Warner Music Group Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl

Comments

200 characters

Warner Music in talks with Netflix for artist-based films, Bloomberg News reports

IMF-Pakistan SLA delay holds up $1.25 billion loan tranche, experts say

Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

KSE-100 gains over 700 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Major Sibtain martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan firefight: ISPR

Pakistan to install TEDs to boost shrimp exports to premium markets

Broadcasters, commentators for Pakistan vs South Africa series announced

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Dollar set for best week in a year as yen struggles

Pakistan’s steel makers mull legal action against CCP penalty

Read more stories