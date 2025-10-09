BML 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
BOP 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.4%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
CPHL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
DCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
DGKC 244.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.35%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.84%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
HUBC 212.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.67%)
KEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 104.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
NBP 210.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-1.61%)
PAEL 55.59 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
PIBTL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
PPL 196.03 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.2%)
PREMA 42.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.09%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.71%)
SNGP 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.21%)
SSGC 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.22%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.95%)
TPLP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.81%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.38%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.34%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,327 Decreased By -939.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 50,559 Decreased By -257.7 (-0.51%)
World

Signing of Gaza ceasefire agreement expected at 0900 GMT, source says

  • The ceasefire is expected to come into effect on the ground in Gaza once the deal is signed, the source added
Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2025 11:00am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The signing of the agreement on the first stage of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza is expected to take place at 12 p.m.

Israel time (0900 GMT), a source briefed on the details of the agreement told Reuters on Thursday.

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

The ceasefire is expected to come into effect on the ground in Gaza once the deal is signed, the source added.

Israel and Hamas said they had agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire and hostage deal, the first phase of Trump’s plan to end a war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 people and reshaped the Middle East.

