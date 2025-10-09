BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

BR Web Desk Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 09:58am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the newly announced agreement was a historic opportunity to secure lasting peace in the Middle East.

“President Trump’s leadership throughout the process of dialogue and negotiations reflects his unwavering commitment to world peace,” the PM wrote on X.

He further said that resolute and wise leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye “are also to be applauded for their untiring efforts to negotiate a deal”.

PM Shehbaz’s statement comes after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire and hostage deal that could open the way to ending a bloody two-year-old war that has upended the Middle East.

Indirect talks in Egypt yielded an agreement on the initial stage of Trump’s 20-point framework to bring peace to the Palestinian enclave.

The accord, if fully implemented, would bring the two sides closer than any previous effort to halt a war that had evolved into a regional conflict, drawing in countries such as Iran, Yemen and Lebanon, deepened Israel’s international isolation and reshaped the Middle East.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the Palestinian people—“who had suffered in an unprecedented manner, one that should never, ever be repeated”.

“We will continue to work with partners, friends and the leaders of brotherly nations to ensure that peace, security and dignity for the Palestinian people are established in accordance with their wishes and UN resolutions,” the premier said.

