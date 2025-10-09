BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 243.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.64%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
GCIL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
HUBC 215.90 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.04%)
KEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.08%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.35%)
NBP 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PAEL 55.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
PIBTL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
POWER 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 197.00 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.7%)
PREMA 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.07%)
PTC 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.49%)
SSGC 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.16%)
TRG 70.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,330 Increased By 64.5 (0.37%)
BR30 55,251 Increased By 314 (0.57%)
KSE100 165,860 Increased By 593.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 51,019 Increased By 201.5 (0.4%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward SLA under EFF & RSF

  • The IMF mission concluded its visit to Pakistan on Oct 8
BR Web Desk Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 09:29am

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made significant progress toward a staff-level agreement (SLA) following review talks under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), the Washington-based lender said after concluding its mission to the country.

An IMF team, led by Iva Petrova, visited Karachi and Islamabad from September 24 to October 8, 2025, to hold discussions on the second review under the EFF and the first review under the RSF.

At the conclusion of the discussions, Petrova issued the following statement:

“The IMF mission and the Pakistani authorities made significant progress toward reaching an SLA on the second review under the 37-month Extended Arrangement under the EFF and on the first review of the 28-month arrangement under the RSF.

“Program implementation remains strong, and broadly aligned with the authorities’ commitments.

“Significant progress was made in the discussions in several areas, including sustaining fiscal consolidation to strengthen the public finances while providing needed flood recovery support; ensuring inflation remains durably within the SBP’s target range by maintaining an appropriately tight and data-dependent monetary policy; restoring the viability of the energy sector by implementing regular tariff adjustments and cost-reducing reforms; and advancing structural reforms to reduce the footprint of the state, strengthen governance and transparency, foster a more competitive business environment, and liberalize commodity markets.

“Productive discussions were also held on the authorities’ reform agenda to strengthen climate resilience, including the completion of reform measures under the RSF.

“The IMF team and the authorities will continue policy discussions with a view to settling any outstanding issues.

“The IMF team wants to express its sympathy to those affected by the recent floods, and is grateful to the Pakistani authorities, private sector, and development partners for many fruitful discussions and their hospitality throughout this mission,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the IMF said that the views expressed in the statement are those of the IMF staff and do “not necessarily represent the views of the IMF’s Executive Board”.

“This mission will not result in a Board discussion,” it added.

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that talks between the IMF mission and the Pakistani authorities remained inconclusive.

Sources said that the IMF had shared the draft Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) with the Ministry of Finance.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb reportedly said that once the MEFP is signed, a staff-level agreement will be reached between Pakistan and the IMF. He added that Pakistan has met all targets set by the IMF as part of the ongoing program.

Aurangzeb noted that consensus has been reached on major targets with the IMF.

IMF EFF IMF review IMF loan IMF deal IMF and Pakistan IMF Mission Chief IMF RSF IMF review mission

Comments

200 characters

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward SLA under EFF & RSF

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories