Commitment reiterated to address AJK issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his government’s commitment to addressing the issues of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), stating that the welfare and development of the Kashmiri people remain a top priority.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the government’s negotiating committee – following the resolution of the recent crisis in AJK –he lauded the team’s efforts for reaching a peaceful settlement.

He also appreciated the role of the Joint Action Committee in facilitating a resolution through dialogue and understanding.

“The government has consistently taken steps for the development and prosperity of the Kashmiri people in accordance with their aspirations, and will continue to do so,” Sharif said.

He assured the participants that the concerns of AJK’s residents would be addressed comprehensively, adding public welfare and peace are central to the government’s policy, and efforts will persist to protect the rights of Kashmiri citizens.

Among those present in the meeting were federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Ahad Khan Cheema; Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah; Chairman of the PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan as well as senior political figures Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

