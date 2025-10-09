BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
CPHL 95.32 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.83%)
DCL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
DGKC 244.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.23%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.71%)
FFL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.16%)
GCIL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.33%)
HUBC 215.99 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.08%)
KEL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
MLCF 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.35%)
NBP 213.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
PAEL 55.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
PIBTL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
POWER 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 197.40 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.9%)
PREMA 43.58 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
PRL 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
PTC 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
SNGP 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.41%)
SSGC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
TELE 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TREET 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.78%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,361 Increased By 94.8 (0.55%)
BR30 55,347 Increased By 409 (0.74%)
KSE100 166,333 Increased By 1066.4 (0.65%)
KSE30 51,186 Increased By 368.7 (0.73%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-09

Commitment reiterated to address AJK issues

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2025 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his government’s commitment to addressing the issues of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), stating that the welfare and development of the Kashmiri people remain a top priority.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the government’s negotiating committee – following the resolution of the recent crisis in AJK –he lauded the team’s efforts for reaching a peaceful settlement.

He also appreciated the role of the Joint Action Committee in facilitating a resolution through dialogue and understanding.

“The government has consistently taken steps for the development and prosperity of the Kashmiri people in accordance with their aspirations, and will continue to do so,” Sharif said.

He assured the participants that the concerns of AJK’s residents would be addressed comprehensively, adding public welfare and peace are central to the government’s policy, and efforts will persist to protect the rights of Kashmiri citizens.

Among those present in the meeting were federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Ahad Khan Cheema; Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah; Chairman of the PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan as well as senior political figures Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Kashmir AJK Kashmiri people PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Commitment reiterated to address AJK issues

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories