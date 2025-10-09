BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 243.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.64%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
GCIL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
HUBC 215.90 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.04%)
KEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.08%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.35%)
NBP 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PAEL 55.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
PIBTL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
POWER 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 197.00 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.7%)
PREMA 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.07%)
PTC 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.49%)
SSGC 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.16%)
TRG 70.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,330 Increased By 64.5 (0.37%)
BR30 55,251 Increased By 314 (0.57%)
KSE100 165,860 Increased By 593.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 51,019 Increased By 201.5 (0.4%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-09

Finally, govt sharpens its focus on SEZs

Naveed Butt Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 09:24am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that CPEC Phase-II marks the start of a new era in Pakistan-China economic cooperation, emphasizing industrialization, agricultural modernization and technology-driven growth.

Speaking at the first post-14th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) review meeting, he directed ministries to expedite new projects and accelerate the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to attract investment and create jobs.

The meeting reviewed progress on ongoing projects and outlined plans to expand cooperation in agriculture, industry, information technology, and people-to-people ties as part of CPEC Phase-II. Iqbal said Pakistan and China have entered a new chapter in their strategic partnership with the formal launch of Phase-II, emphasizing agriculture, industry, IT, and enhanced people-to-people cooperation.

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

He said the next phase aims at deepening economic ties, empowering youth through skills development, and supporting sustainable growth.

The minister noted that the upcoming 15th JCC meeting, scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year, will coincide with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He highlighted that Phase-II would focus more on private sector participation, youth skill development, and industrial modernization to boost employment and exports. “CPEC projects are generating investment, jobs, and technology transfer, while Phase-II will lead to sustainable and export-driven growth,” he added.

Iqbal also referred to Pakistan’s ‘Five Es’ framework – Exports, Energy, E-Pakistan, Environment, and Equity – which is being aligned with China’s Five Corridors to ensure continuity and synergy in economic cooperation. He said the strong Pakistan-China partnership would underpin economic recovery and long-term stability.

Citing the Gwadar desalination plant, established with Chinese cooperation, as an example of tangible progress benefiting local communities, the minister added that Pakistan plans to adopt China’s development model for underdeveloped regions under the Livelihood Corridor initiative.

He further said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with China’s Development Research Centre (DRC) would boost Pakistan’s export potential and enhance evidence-based policy-making. Iqbal reaffirmed that just as CPEC Phase-I was completed with consistency, Phase-II will be implemented with the same commitment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CPEC Ahsan iqbal SEZs Planning Minister JCC CPEC

Comments

200 characters

Finally, govt sharpens its focus on SEZs

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories