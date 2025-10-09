Finally, govt sharpens its focus on SEZs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that CPEC Phase-II marks the start of a new era in Pakistan-China economic cooperation, emphasizing industrialization, agricultural modernization and technology-driven growth.

Speaking at the first post-14th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) review meeting, he directed ministries to expedite new projects and accelerate the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to attract investment and create jobs.

The meeting reviewed progress on ongoing projects and outlined plans to expand cooperation in agriculture, industry, information technology, and people-to-people ties as part of CPEC Phase-II. Iqbal said Pakistan and China have entered a new chapter in their strategic partnership with the formal launch of Phase-II, emphasizing agriculture, industry, IT, and enhanced people-to-people cooperation.

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

He said the next phase aims at deepening economic ties, empowering youth through skills development, and supporting sustainable growth.

The minister noted that the upcoming 15th JCC meeting, scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year, will coincide with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He highlighted that Phase-II would focus more on private sector participation, youth skill development, and industrial modernization to boost employment and exports. “CPEC projects are generating investment, jobs, and technology transfer, while Phase-II will lead to sustainable and export-driven growth,” he added.

Iqbal also referred to Pakistan’s ‘Five Es’ framework – Exports, Energy, E-Pakistan, Environment, and Equity – which is being aligned with China’s Five Corridors to ensure continuity and synergy in economic cooperation. He said the strong Pakistan-China partnership would underpin economic recovery and long-term stability.

Citing the Gwadar desalination plant, established with Chinese cooperation, as an example of tangible progress benefiting local communities, the minister added that Pakistan plans to adopt China’s development model for underdeveloped regions under the Livelihood Corridor initiative.

He further said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with China’s Development Research Centre (DRC) would boost Pakistan’s export potential and enhance evidence-based policy-making. Iqbal reaffirmed that just as CPEC Phase-I was completed with consistency, Phase-II will be implemented with the same commitment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025