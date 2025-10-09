BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Gandapur resigns; Afridi to replace him

Fazal Sher Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 06:45am

RAWALPINDI: From behind bars, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan flexed his political muscle on Wednesday, removing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a surprise shake-up and naming MPA Sohail Afridi as the province’s new chief executive.

Talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after hearing of the Toshakhana II case, PTI secretary general Salaman Akram Raja confirmed that KP CM Ali Amin Ghandpur has been removed from his office, and Sohail Afridi will be the new CM of the province.

“It is correct that Sohail Afridi will replace Ghandapur as CM KP, he said when he was asked about the development.

Raja said Khan has expressed deep grief over the martyrdoms 11 military personnel, including a lieutenant colonel and a major, in KP’s Orakzai district, describing them as a tragic reminder of the ongoing cycle of violence in the province.

According to Raja, Khan said, “After these martyrdoms, I have no other choice but to bring a change. For the last past three years, I have been warning that a dangerous cycle of violence was being established in KP,” Raja said while quoting Khan.

He further quoted Imran that for over two years he had the stance that the federal government’s policies were very wrong and the KP government should disassociate itself from it. After today’s tragic incidents of today, Khan believes the province needs a “fresh start.”

“We must renew our commitment to serve the people of KP,” Raja quoted the Khan as saying. “We have to assure the people that every drop of their blood is precious.”

He emphasized that peace should be pursued through the same approach that existed during PTI’s previous tenure. “During our three-and-a-half years in government, terrorism had almost been eradicated,” he said. Raja explained that the key reason for this success was the PTI Khan’s decision to initiate dialogue with the then-Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani — despite it being viewed as hostile toward Pakistan.

Earlier, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand hearing Toshakhana-II case against former Prime Minister and PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi at a makeshift court at Adiala Jail, adjourned the case till today (Thursday) after the accused failed to submit the replies to the questionnaires handed over to them under section 342 the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) during the previous hearing.

During the proceedings, defence lawyer Quasian Faisal Mufti and others requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till Monday next to allow more time for submission. However, the court turned down defence counsel’s request and adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Thursday) and directed the accused to submit their replies to the section 342 questionnaires by then.

Jail authorities produced Khan and his wife before the court. Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan, and Noreen Khanam Niazi also attended the hearing. PTI leaders, including Senator Ali Zafar, Salman AkramRajan and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, and Mishal Yousafzai also attended the hearing.

