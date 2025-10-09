Local bullion rates soar to new highs

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices soared to new highs on Wednesday, setting historic benchmarks, in both local and international markets, amid a strong global appeal for bullion.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs8,400, reaching a record Rs425,178 — the highest ever recorded in Pakistan. Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs7,202 to Rs364,521.

In the international market, gold extended its rally with an USD84 rise, touching USD4,039 per ounce as investors turned to the precious metal.

Silver followed a similar trend, with the per tola price climbing by Rs55 to Rs4,984, and 10 grams gaining Rs47 to close at Rs4,272. International silver prices also edged to USD49 per ounce.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association officially.

