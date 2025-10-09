BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
CNERGY 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 243.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.64%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.97%)
GCIL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
HUBC 215.90 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.04%)
KEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KOSM 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.08%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.35%)
NBP 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PAEL 55.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
PIBTL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
POWER 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 197.00 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.7%)
PREMA 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.07%)
PTC 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
SNGP 129.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.49%)
SSGC 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.16%)
TRG 70.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
BR100 17,330 Increased By 64.5 (0.37%)
BR30 55,251 Increased By 314 (0.57%)
KSE100 165,860 Increased By 593.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 51,019 Increased By 201.5 (0.4%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-09

PVMA for simplifying Malaysia FTA framework

Recorder Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:08am

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), Sheikh Umer Rehan, has urged senior officials to engage with the Malaysian government to address related issues affecting the ghee and cooking oil industry and to simplify complexities in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) framework, which would help facilitate smoother bilateral trade.

Sheikh Umer Rehan added that expanding trade between Pakistan and Malaysia requires joint efforts from both the government and the private sector, stressing that this partnership could open up new avenues of economic growth, investment, and employment.

Welcoming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Malaysia, he called it a highly productive and positive development for Pakistan’s trade and industrial sectors.

He said the vegetable ghee and cooking oil industry forms the largest trade linkage between Pakistan and Malaysia, noting that Malaysia remains Pakistan’s one of the biggest suppliers of palm oil. “The edible oil trade between the two countries is worth billions of rupees,” Rehan said, adding the sector is one of Pakistan’s highest tax-contributing industries after petroleum products.

Highlighting the outcomes of the visit, Sheikh Umer Rehan said that six significant agreements were signed between Pakistan and Malaysia covering cooperation in education, tourism, Halal food, small and medium enterprises (SMEs),

and anti-corruption initiatives. He noted that the signing of a USD 200 million’s deal for Halal meat exports marked a major achievement and would further strengthen bilateral economic ties.

The PVMA Chairman emphasized that relations between Pakistan and Malaysia are based on mutual trust and cooperation.

He commended the leadership of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, expressing confidence that the renewed focus on trade and investment collaboration will create shared benefits for both nations. “This cooperation will particularly benefit the ghee and cooking oil sector, making it stronger and more efficient, while ensuring consumers receive quality products at fair prices,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade FTA Bilateral trade Free Trade Agreement PVMA Pakistan and Malaysia Sheikh Umer Rehan Malaysia FTA framework

Comments

200 characters

PVMA for simplifying Malaysia FTA framework

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories