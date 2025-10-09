BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Wheat seed price reduced to Rs5,500 per bag: Minister

Recorder Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:20am

LAHORE: In a major relief for the farming community, Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani announced a reduction of Rs. 1,000 per bag in the price of certified wheat seed following successful negotiations with leading seed companies. As a result, the price of wheat seed has been brought down from Rs. 6,500 to Rs. 5,500 per bag across the province.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Additional Secretary (Task Force) Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director Generals of Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kahloon and Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, along with representatives of various seed companies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Agriculture Punjab said that this decision reflects the government's unwavering commitment to supporting farmers by reducing input costs and enhancing the profitability of wheat cultivation. He added that the Punjab Seed Corporation's wheat seed price has also been fixed at Rs. 5,500 per bag, ensuring uniformity and affordability in the market.

Kirmani further stated that the government is implementing a series of farmer-friendly policies to strengthen the agriculture sector, restore farmer confidence, and boost overall wheat production. "We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that quality seed is available in adequate quantities across Punjab so that no farmer faces a shortage during the sowing season," he emphasized.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government's resolve to make Punjab a hub of sustainable and profitable agriculture through timely interventions, public-private collaboration, and efficient supply chain management in the seed sector.

