Team management for test series against South Africa announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the team management for the two-match home Test series against South Africa starting from October 12 in Lahore.

The second Test will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20-24.

Team management:

Azhar Mehmood (head coach), Naveed Akram Cheema (team manager), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Abdul Rehman (spin bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Talha Butt (performance analyst), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Syed Naeem Gillani (media manager), Irtaza Komail (team security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Mohammad Ehsan (masseur).

