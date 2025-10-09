Physical remands of PTI worker extended

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Wednesday extended the physical remand of PTI activist Falak Javed for further two days in two separate cases of alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a woman provincial minister.

Earlier, the Investigating Officer (IO) sought further custody of the activist to complete the investigation.

The magistrate allowing the request directed the IO to produce the suspect again on October 10.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) NCCIA had arrested Falak from Islamabad. Her sister, Sanam Javed, has also been arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore to serve a sentence in a case of May 9 riots.

