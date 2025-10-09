No wheat shortage in Punjab

LAHORE: There is no shortage of wheat in Punjab as ample reserves of wheat are available in the province. This was revealed in a detailed briefing given to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif by the Agriculture department on wheat cultivation. The authorities concerned briefed the CM about a comprehensive plan to procure wheat for the next year.

The chief minister said that 1,000 free tractors had been given to wheat farmers for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

She highlighted that agricultural inputs worth billions of rupees were provided to wheat farmers through Kisan Cards, and all types of fertilizers are available in Punjab at controlled rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025