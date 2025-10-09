BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Mobilink Bank bags four awards at AMC-9

Recorder Report Published October 9, 2025

KARACHI: Mobilink Bank, has been honored with four distinguished awards at the 9th Annual Microfinance Conference (AMC-9), reinforcing its commitment to innovation, financial inclusion, and women’s empowerment.

At AMC-9, themed “Renaissance of Microfinance”, Mobilink Bank was recognized as the Top Microfinance Bank for Active Borrowers (Nano-loans), the Top Microfinance Bank in terms of M-Wallets, and the Top Microfinance Bank for Innovation, while also being conferred with the Leading Microfinance Bank in terms of Women Borrowers.

All these accolades highlight the Bank’s leadership in expanding microcredit outreach, driving digital adoption, advancing gender equity, and pioneering sector-wide transformation, through inclusive, digitally powered nano-loans.

Commenting on this milestone, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President & CEO of Mobilink Bank, said: “Winning four awards at AMC-9 is a proud moment for Mobilink Bank - a testament to our commitment to innovation, financial inclusion, and women’s empowerment. Every day, we disburse over 150,000 nano-loans through JazzCash, that bring dignity, ease, and opportunity to underserved communities, strengthening Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape.

