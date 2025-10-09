LHC reserves verdict on Ejazs bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on PTI leader and former senator Ejaz Chaudhary’s bail petitions in May 9 riots related cases.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the trial court had rejected the bail pleas contrary to facts.

He said the cases against the petitioner were politically motivated as he was under detention in Islamabad at the time of the incidents.

The lawyer maintained that there was no evidence linking the petitioner to violence or arson.

The prosecutor, however, contended that although he was not present at the scene nor named in the FIR, he allegedly incited workers through social media and ten petrol bombs were recovered from his residence. The court after hearing both the sides reserved its verdict.

