KP flour millers warn protests

PESHAWAR: Flour millers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have expressed displeasure of non-lifting of ban on transportation of wheat from Punjab and decreed to go for any extent if the restrictions were not lifted immediately.

The millers described the ban on wheat movement a sheer violation of article 151 of the constitution, and criticized the federal and provincial governments demonstrating lethargy to take notice of the Punjab government’s move, which is leading to wheat and flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The issue was taken up by a delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PFMA-KP), led by its provincial chairman Naeem Butt during a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Junaid Altaf here at the Chamber House.

The PFMA delegation consisted of former chairman Muhammad Anees Ashraf, Musarat Shah, Muhammad Tariq, Zameer Bangash, Yousaf Afridi, Nadeem Ahmad Bangash, Shahzad Qureshi and other flour millers.

Senior vice president of the chamber Muhammad Nadeem, vice president Sabir Ahmad Bangash, members and others were present on the occasion.

Chairman Naeem Butt apprised the President Junaid Altaf regarding the prevailing situation following the ban on transportation of wheat by Government of Punjab, consequently flour prices were increasing exorbitantly, forcing people to buy at the highest rate of this essential food commodity.

Flour millers made it clear that if the government didn’t pay heed to this alarming situation and stated that they will decide future course of action and stringent steps would be taken.

SCCI must take up the issues with federal and provincial governments and relevant authorities in an effective manner to prevent the crisis situation in KP, PFMA KP asserted.

President Junaid Altaf said SCCI has a firm, clear and unified stance against this unconstitutional ban and promised they will raise the issues with authorities concerned and fully support any action of PFMA in this regard.

Earlier, Chairman PFMA KP congratulated newly President Junaid Altaf, Senior vice president Muhammad Nadeem and Vice president Sabir Ahmad Bangash and expressed best wishes, and hope that newly elect office bearers will utilize all resources and energy for resolution of the business community issues.

