‘Made in KPK’ initiative to be launched

PESHAWAR: In order to promote E-commerce, youth entrepreneurship and startups businesses, a landmark initiative “Made in KPK” would be launched shortly.

This was revealed by SCCI President Junaid Altaf while speaking to participants of the 31st Specialized Training Program (STP) of various government departments of the Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD) Islamabad here at the chamber house.

The 10-member delegation of the senior officers from various departments was spearheaded by PITAD Director Qaddafi Rind. Members of the business community were present on the occasion

A multimedia presentation ran to highlight the key-role of SCCI in promotion of commercial and trade activities, and protection of business community rights, future initiatives and investment opportunities in KP’s rich-natural resources and other major development for economic and business growth.

Describing that the rich-oil, gas, minerals, pharma, honey furniture, gems/jewellery are major strengths of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and vast opportunities available for investment in these potentials, SCCI president remarked.

He also highlighted weaknesses, policies drawbacks, cost of doing business and irritants that were hindering business and trade activities in KP.

Junaid Altaf said KP is far away from seaport, calling it a major disadvantage for the businesspeople who were completely dependent on trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic countries.

He stressed there is need for special attention for the K-P as this region was lagging behind in all fields with other provinces of the country.

SCCI chief said despite all odds and impediments, the province has great advantage due to close proximity with Afghanistan and regional countries.

He stressed for removal of hurdles to enhance bilateral trade with Afghanistan and transit trade with CAR states.

Altaf emphasized the need for reshaping policies and trade facilitation initiatives on emergent grounds.

He called upon the officers and policymakers to consider the ground realities of KP during formation of the economic policies.

The chamber president urged officers to play the role as facilitators instead of regulators.

He called for designing a 15-years decade-long ‘Aasaan Karoobar’ policy for promotion of E-commerce, young entrepreneurship and startup businesses. SCCI is taking proactive measures for promotion of business and trade activities, Mr Altaf says while responding to various queries of the officers’ participants. He said KP people and youth are highly talented and skilful but there is only need of government patronage and assistance from the relevant institutions to halt the rapid brain drain from the country.

