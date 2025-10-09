BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.72%)
CNERGY 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CPHL 95.45 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.96%)
DCL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 244.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.23%)
FCCL 58.26 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.64%)
FFL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.16%)
GCIL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
HUBC 216.00 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.09%)
KEL 7.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.5%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
MLCF 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.35%)
NBP 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PAEL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.6%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
PIBTL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
POWER 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 197.17 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.78%)
PREMA 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.07%)
PTC 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
SSGC 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
TELE 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TREET 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.02%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
BR100 17,330 Increased By 64.5 (0.37%)
BR30 55,251 Increased By 314 (0.57%)
KSE100 166,133 Increased By 866.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 51,122 Increased By 304.6 (0.6%)
Oct 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-09

Elahi gets one-day exemption from court appearance

Recorder Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:23am

LAHORE: An Anti-Corruption Court (ATC) on Wednesday allowed one-day exemption from appearance to president PTI and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the alleged illegal recruitment case in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, the counsel of co-accused Mukhtar Ranjha completed his arguments on acquittal plea and court sought arguments on the acquittal petitions of the remaining accused on the next hearing. The Anti-Corruption Establishment has already submitted the case challan in court.

The court heard the case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, former principal secretary of the Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and other accused.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC Parvez Elahi anti corruption court

Comments

200 characters

Elahi gets one-day exemption from court appearance

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points as IMF-Pakistan talks show ‘significant progress’

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF shares MEFP with MoF

Economic data shared with Saudi team

PPIB set to decide fate of Gwadar coal-fired power project

FBR issues new definition of ‘public servant’

Gold import & export: PMO faces heat to revive suspended SRO

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Read more stories