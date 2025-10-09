Elahi gets one-day exemption from court appearance

LAHORE: An Anti-Corruption Court (ATC) on Wednesday allowed one-day exemption from appearance to president PTI and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the alleged illegal recruitment case in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, the counsel of co-accused Mukhtar Ranjha completed his arguments on acquittal plea and court sought arguments on the acquittal petitions of the remaining accused on the next hearing. The Anti-Corruption Establishment has already submitted the case challan in court.

The court heard the case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, former principal secretary of the Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and other accused.

