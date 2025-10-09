BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Delay in NFC linked to Sindh-Punjab disputes: Muzzammil

Recorder Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:25am

PESHAWAR: An important conference related to the National Finance Commission (NFC) A case study of Khyber Pakhtunwa was held at the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar, in which the Advisor to the KP Chief Minister Muzzammil Aslam, Chairman PESCO Himmyatullah Khan, Director of IM Sciences Dr. Usman Ghani, and experts and representatives from various walks of life participated.

While addressing the conference, Muzzammil Aslam said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government organized a grand NFC conference in Islamabad in which representatives of all parties were invited and renowned experts of the country participated.

Muzzammil Aslam said that for the first time, a full 70 billion rupees of development funds were obtained from the federal government for the merged districts, and the federal PSDP is less than Punjab's ADP.

The KP Finance Advisor said that more than 50percent of BISP funds go to Punjab, and the gas subsidy goes to fertilizers, of which 90percent are located in Punjab.

The Finance Advisor further said that a formula should be set for non-NFC fund transfers, and until a new formula is agreed upon, an interim order will be issued.

stated that the delay in the NFC is due to the current disagreement between Sindh and Punjab, and in the new NFC, the merged districts should be financially integrated with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muzzammil Aslam said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was put off with just 1percent in the NFC under the war-on-terror allocation, while Punjab and Sindh were given a 2.2percent and 2.5percent share respectively from revenue.

He said that in the IPD NFC section, Balochistan was given a 2.21percent share.

He also said that forestry, climate change, and green energy should be included in the NFC, and the provinces that work in these sectors should be given a greater share in the NFC.

