CS mandates info desk at every DC office

Recorder Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:26am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to immediately establish a dedicated information desk in their offices. This measure is intended to ensure effective guidance and the timely resolution of citizens' problems, signalling a renewed focus on public service delivery across the province.

The directives were issued during a high-level video link meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

The session was primarily a detailed review of the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) set for deputy commissioners. The Secretary Implementation and Coordination, the Director General LDA, and other officials concerned attended the meeting, while all deputy commissioners participated via video link.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary stated that public welfare is the fundamental responsibility of administrative officers, stressing that they must perform their duties with a true spirit of service. He added that citizens should feel a clear and significant improvement in governance as a direct result of these efforts.

The Chief Secretary highlighted that the newly introduced KPIs are integral to the performance evaluation system, noting that Chief Minister Punjab herself regularly reviews the officers' performance. This constant oversight underscores the importance the provincial government places on tangible results.

The Chief Secretary issued a number of critical instructions on civic matters, directing that a special campaign be launched immediately to implement effective measures to prevent incidents of stray dog bites. He simultaneously mandated the immediate placement of covers on all open manholes to enhance public safety. He also stressed lasting improvements in sanitation standards, the permanent eradication of all types of encroachments, the proper maintenance and functionality of government water filtration plants, and the upkeep of green belts for urban beautification.

